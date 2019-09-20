Sri Lankan team visits PSCA

LAHORE: Sri Lankan senior officers visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. At PSCA, Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operation Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administrative Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan received and briefed the delegation about the project. The delegation was shown demonstration the real-time application of technologies such as facial recognition, number plate recognition, traffic management and e-challan en-route to project's various sections namely Emergency Control Center and Operations & Monitoring Center.

The delegation praised the success of the project and termed it an achievement by the Punjab province that has left behind many international security outfits in comparison. The Sri Lankan cricket team will be satisfied with the remarkable security arrangements. Punjab Police has the ability to achieve such hi-tech transition, they added. The PSCA MD apprised the delegation about the project and said it was unique in the sense that it employed the largest number of youths so far than any comparable project anywhere in the world. “We also have a moderately capable Media Monitoring Center which also keeps an eye on Pakistani cyberspace records and reports trends and sentiments,” he added. The visit was concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to the delegation from both sides.