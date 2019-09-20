‘1 million dementia patients in Pakistan’

LAHORE: While the world is observing September as World Alzheimer’s Month, Pakistan is struggling to create awareness about dementia, its prevalence and support options with around one million patients suffering in the country.

This year the World Alzheimer’s Month is being observed on a theme “Let’s Talk About Dementia”. In order to create awareness about dementia, the Alzheimer’s Pakistan has kicked off different activities beginning with a lecture at Government Islamia College for Women, Cantt. Alzheimer’s Pakistan general secretary Dr Hussain Jafri said Alzheimer’s was becoming the most significant social and health crisis of 21st Century. He regretted that only 10 per cent of people suffering dementia are diagnosed in developing countries like Pakistan.

He explained the scientific basis of Alzheimer’s, the symptoms from which to identify people living with dementia and other dementias around us, the care giving method and the medical support services available in Pakistan. Explaining global incidence of the disease, he said every three seconds someone was being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, adding around 10 million people every year globally. Dr Jafri also informed the audience about the Dementia Friends Movement and how could the students participate in this campaign.

The awareness session was attended by a large number of students and staff of the university. The session was followed by question and answer session and discussion. As a part of awareness campaign, the Alzheimer’s Pakistan in collaboration with Kinnaird College is organizing a Basketball match at Kinnaird College on Friday (today).

Concern: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned over the mysterious death of Nimrita Kumari, a final-year student of SMBBMU's Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana.

She was found dead in her hostel room under suspicious circumstances on September 16. The university administration said she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) Secretary General Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad said that the medical fraternity was shocked to hear the news. “The administration and police should avoid speculations that could negatively affect the investigation. The government should launch a fair and transparent inquiry to bring out the actual facts to avoid such incidents in future,” he added.