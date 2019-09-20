close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

LDA official dies

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

LAHORE: A 55-year-old employee of LDA died under mysterious circumstances in the Islampura area on Thursday. He was identified as Asif of Bund Road, Islampura. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he expired. Police suspected that some poisonous substance had claimed his life. Body was removed to morgue.

