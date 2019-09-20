India must lift curfew in IHK, says Buzdar

LAHORE:India must lift curfew in Held Kashmir; innocent citizens should be released and communication barriers should be removed immediately, said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here Thursday.

The chief minister said that Kashmiris should be allowed to decide about their future as India was bound to give the right to self-determination to Kashmiris under the UN Resolutions, he added.

The chief minister said that the worst-ever human tragedy of the century might happen in the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK), as the Narendra Modi government was following the policy of stubbornness in Held Valley.

He said that food, medicines and other essential items were needed in Held Kashmir as people were dying but the BJP-led government had been focusing on protection of cows only, said a statement issued here.

He said that the right of life should not be snatched from Kashmiris, adding that India must lift curfew in Held Kashmir; innocent citizens should be released and communication barriers should be removed immediately, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that if Narendra Modi had courage he should dare hold a public gathering in Srinagar like Prime Minister Imran Khan who successfully held a huge public meeting in Muzaffarabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear message to the world that Pakistan stood with Kashmiris in every respect and they will never be left alone, he added. The coming generations would have to face the consequences of the seeds of fanaticism sown by Narendra Modi in India, he added.