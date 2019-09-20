close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Yasmin seeks report from health dept

Lahore

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has taken strict notice of unavailability of free-of-cost medicines for cancer patients and sought a report from health department. She said that no compromise would be made for providing free-of-cost medicines to the deserving cancer patients. She said that provision of free medicines to the cancer patients would be ensured at any cost and Punjab Health Department would continue its project of providing free-of-cost medicines to the deserving cancer patients.

