Overseas Pakistanis: ‘31 complaints of expats addressed’

LAHORE: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission has resolved 31 complaints of different nature within a week involving a hefty amount of around 200m besides reclaiming 14 acre, 6 Kanal and 12 Marla land.

According to a press release, the Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission briefed Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari in a meeting chaired by the latter to review the weekly progress of resolved, referred and pending complaints here in GOR-1.

All dealing officers briefed the Overseas Pakistanis Commission commissioner about their performance in resolving the complaints. “We are here to implement the vision of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan which is why the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is committed to resolving the problems of Pakistani expatriates. It is the duty of our commission to facilitate overseas Pakistanis come what may, the commissioner added.

OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari expressed his satisfaction over the progress and lauded the efforts made by Director General Ahsan Waheed and his team for giving relief to Pakistani expatriates. He also encouraged the officers to deliver more and show no negligence.