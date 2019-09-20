Fake accounts reference: AC to indict Zardari, Faryal on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court (AC) has fixed 4 October as date to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in money laundering through fake bank accounts reference. Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir on Thursday resumed hearing of fake bank account reference.

During hearing, Zardari's counsel Latif Khosa complained that despite court orders, an air conditioner and a fridge was not given to his client in the jail."The court ordered to give fridge in the jail, but they gave bags containing ice," he added.

Farooq H Naek further told the court that his clients have not received copies of the reference against them. During hearing, the former present came at the rostrum, when accountability court judge asked him weather he has received copies of reference against him or not. Zardari replied. “We have just come, we haven't seen the copies yet.”

Accountability court judge asked all PPP leaders to have meeting in the next room as there was hustle and bustle in the courtroom. The court also ordered to provide copies of the references and directed all the accused persons to appear before the court in next hearing on October 4, as date of indict.