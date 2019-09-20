Netanyahu ‘played’ Trump with misinformation’

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu skillfully "played" US President Donald Trump by plying him with inaccurate information, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson said.

Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political life after close elections, was "a bit Machiavellian" and would share "misinformation" with the United States, according to Trump’s former top diplomat.

Tillerson, who was fired by Trump last year, made the observations during a forum Tuesday at Harvard University as reported by The Harvard Gazette, the university’s official news outlet.

"In dealing with Bibi, it’s always useful to carry a healthy amount of skepticism in your discussions with him," he was quoted as saying, using Netanyahu’s nickname. "They did that with the president on a couple of occasions, to persuade him that ‘We’re the good guys, they’re the bad guys.’

"We later exposed it to the president so he understood, ‘You’ve been played,’" Tillerson said, according to the newspaper. "It bothers me that an ally that’s that close and important to us would do that to us," he said.