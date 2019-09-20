close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
AFP
September 20, 2019

New video emerges of Trudeau wearing blackface makeup

World

AFP
September 20, 2019

OTTAWA: New damning images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup emerged on Canadian television on Thursday, throwing his floundering re-election bid into further disarray.

Released by broadcaster Global News, and confirmed to AFP by his campaign as being Trudeau "in the early 1990s," the footage depicts the Liberal leader in ripped jeans and a t-shirt, his arms up and dark makeup on his face.

Late on Wednesday, Trudeau apologised after Time magazine published a photograph of him in brownface makeup at an "Arabian Nights"-themed party 18 years ago.

The son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, who is considered the father of modern Canada, has admitted to wearing similar makeup in his teens when he sang Harry Belafonte’s 1956 hit "Banana Boat Song (Day-O)" at a high school talent contest. "I have worked all my life to try to create opportunities for people, fight against racism and intolerance," he told a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft.

