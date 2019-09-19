Trump appoints O'Brien as national security adviser

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named his pointman for hostage situations, Robert O'Brien, to replace his national security adviser sacked last week.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Adviser, Trump tweeted. “I have worked long and hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Trump added.