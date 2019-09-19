Role of educational institutions for child rights protection stressed

Islamabad : Participants of the National Conference on the Rights of the Children organised by Sociology Department, Faculty of Social Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad with the collaboration of Child Rights Movement, agree that the role of educational institutions in the protection and promotion of the children’s rights is important, while experts and educational institutions will have to find solutions to formulate a strategy.

Addressing the conference participants, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Noushin Hamid said that protecting children’s rights is one of the basic priorities of the present government. The government is taking several initiatives in this regard.

Managing Director, Bait Ul Maal, Auon Abbas Bappi said on the occasion that through Pakistan Sweet Homes, we are supporting the timely needs of orphans and helpless children and various civil society organizations are doing their best in this regard. There is an urgent need to further improve the relationship between us.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI in his address said that no country can think of development without giving rights to its children in a better and safer environment.

The University is taking initiatives to raise awareness for the rights of children in addition to quality education. Today’s National Conference of this important nature in conjunction with the Child Rights Movement is proof of this.