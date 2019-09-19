Working parents and their problems

There were times when the father went to work and the mother remained at home to take care of the children. Father earned for the family while mother performed her duties of being a stay home parent taking care of the household and children, their education, etc.

“Now workplaces are open for women also and they can secure employment and earn more for the family. Education and media have facilitated such progress. Day care centres are a possible solution for working parents as they enjoy the freedom of working long hours,” says Sibtain Haider.

Nadeem Raza, a young manager and one of the enthusiastic workers of a travel agency says: “I am regularly coming to work with red eyes showing a low-spirited shapeless person in the office, deprived of my sleep because my one year old son wakes up early and insists to play ball with me before I go to work.”

“My wife shares the responsibility of putting the toddler back to sleep and we do so in turns every alternative night but not all arrangements are completed as decided. It’s generally my turn. I guess it’s my turn virtually every night. I seem to forget who put him to bed the day before as I’m regularly buried under work and have become a bit absent-minded,” adds Nadeem.

Iftikhar Naqvi’s wife who works at a bank goes through nerve-racking tasks herself. Iftikhar says: “My wife makes maximum of the calls during the day to check on the son. My mother and father usually nurse our son in our absence.”

However not all parents are that fortunate. Aneeqa Ali, the mother of a five year old son and a two year old daughter says: “I have to rely on the household aids for taking care of the kids’ meals and the driver who is somewhat new to the family has to be trusted to take the five year old to school.”

“Even though both my children are just kids, I remain worried more for my daughter as she is picking up new things every day and requires a bit more attention compared to her five year old brother,” adds Aneeqa. Rida-e-Fatima says: “My husband and I have to explain to our kids daily why their parents remain away for so long.