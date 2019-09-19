Call to launch anti-mosquito spray campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned over the rising cases of dengue in the country. Cases of confirmed dengue patients have been reported in thousands in all the provinces. It is feared the disease may become an epidemic.

PMA Central Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that notably dengue fever was a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The weather conditions in the region remain suitable for spread of the infection and for growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to 14 days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In worst condition there could be bleeding from gums, nose, mouth, ears and other parts of the body.

The government should immediately start anti-mosquito spray campaign on an emergency basis throughout Pakistan because the only prevention for dengue is to completely eliminate mosquitoes from the country because there is no vaccine or specific treatment to combat the disease. Elimination of mosquito will also end the other mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya, etc.

The PMA office-bearer said all the government departments should work jointly against dengue for positive results. Anti-mosquito spray or kerosene oil should be sprayed on the stagnant water. All the people should take preventive measures against dengue, the PMA secretary general said.

APP adds: Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) Secretary Salman Ijaz on Wednesday said that additional teams had been constituted to expedite the work with regard to combating dengue in the province.

He was chairing a meeting of EPD which was attended by Environment Protection Director General Irfan Nazir, Director Naseem-ur-Rehman, Director Nusrat Naaz and other officers. The secretary directed all the officers concerned to visit the field on a daily basis and conduct surveys.

The process of dengue surveillance has also been increased particularly in Rawalpindi and Lahore, he added. He said the performance of teams was being monitored and strict action would be taken against those showing negligence.