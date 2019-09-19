Naval chief confers medals on outstanding students

KARACHI : The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred medals and cash prizes to the students from Pakistan Navy’s educational institutes for their brilliant performance in academics and co-curricular activities.

The ceremony was held to acknowledge and award the high achievers of academics and sports at the national and international level. The Chief of Naval Staff lauded the performance and hard work of the students and expressed his pleasure over the standard of education and extracurricular activities at the PN educational institutes that polishes the skills and talent of the students to bring laurels not only to their institutes and the country.

Those who received the awards included Maliha Anis for securing “Top in the World” award in Business Studies and “Top in the Region” in Commerce in her Cambridge exams. Hina Khadim from Bahria Model College, Majeed SRE also received a medal and cash prize from Chief of the Naval Staff for securing first position in Karachi in HSSC pre engineering exams.

For extra curricular activities Shumaila Rubab from Special Children School, Karsaz received the award for winning a gold medal in 200 meter race, silver medal in relay race and bronze medal in shot-put in the Special Olympics World Games at Abu Dhabi. Samreen Fazal from Special Children School Karsaz also secured first position in 500 meter cycling and won bronze medal in 1000 meter race and fourth position in 2000 meter rough track during the same event.The ceremony was attended by parents of the students and teachers and staff of navy’s educational institutes.