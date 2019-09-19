close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Three auto thieves held in capital; eight vehicles recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of auto-thieves comprising three members and recovered eight vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, the police spokesman said.

The police apprehended three car lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Bazid Khan, son of Azmat Khan, resident of District Swabi, Yaqoob, son of Kareem-Ullah, resident of Nowshera and Qareeb-Ullah, son of Ameer. The police team recovered eight stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Suzuki Mehran (LED-3052), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-3264), Honda Civic (ABK-613), Toyota Hi-ace (LES-2288), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-8474), Suzuki Mehran (LWK-1937), Toyota Corrolla (AJA-381) and Toyota ECO (LEB-4917).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan