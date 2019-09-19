Three auto thieves held in capital; eight vehicles recovered

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of auto-thieves comprising three members and recovered eight vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, the police spokesman said.

The police apprehended three car lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Bazid Khan, son of Azmat Khan, resident of District Swabi, Yaqoob, son of Kareem-Ullah, resident of Nowshera and Qareeb-Ullah, son of Ameer. The police team recovered eight stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Suzuki Mehran (LED-3052), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-3264), Honda Civic (ABK-613), Toyota Hi-ace (LES-2288), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-8474), Suzuki Mehran (LWK-1937), Toyota Corrolla (AJA-381) and Toyota ECO (LEB-4917).