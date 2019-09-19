MKRMS seminar on allergy, asthma: Proper handling to reduce complications

Rawalpindi: Proper management and handling of asthma, allergy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may help reducing complications among patients and also avoiding deaths in a number of cases.

The diseases including asthma, allergy and COPD cannot be cured like diabetes and other like ailments though these can be controlled and the patients may live normal and healthy lives by adopting certain preventive measures and following proper medication.

Experts expressed this in a special health awareness seminar organised by Highnoon Laboratories Limited in collaboration with Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) here in a local hotel on Wednesday when it launched the first ever respiratory helpline of Pakistan for patients of asthma, allergy and COPD titled ‘Saans Zindagi Hai’ (Breath is Life).

Senior Editor Health Care Education from MKRMS Wasif Nagi initiated the proceedings of the seminar and introduced the guest speakers to the audience.

Director of Foundation University Major General (r) Dr. Jawad Khalid Ansari, Professor of Medicine and Advisor Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Bahria Hospital Major General (r) Dr. Aslam Khan, Medical and Chest Specialist Dr. Naghman Bashir and Head of ENT Department at Holy Family Hospital Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal were among the speakers at the ceremony.

Initiating the proceedings, Wasif Nagi said the seminar is second of a series as the first seminar has been organized in Lahore and the third would be held in Karachi, the centre from where the helpline ‘Saans Zindagi Hai’ (111-111-465) is being operated.

The purpose of the seminar is to create awareness among public and doctors so that the diseases may be prevented as prevention is cost effective and can save a huge amount, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, General (R) Ansari said symptoms of asthma can go and come and may not be persistent but if not handled properly, it may become persistent. He spoke in detail on diagnosis and management of asthma particularly with a target of controlling symptoms and risk reduction with the help of various types of inhalers following certain treatment strategies.

Dr. Aslam Khan while speaking on COPD briefed doctors on how to handle patients of the disease that claims three million lives annually around the globe and would be the third leading cause of death by 2030. He spoke in detail on symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis and co-morbidities of COPD.

The COPD patients should not be given additional unnecessary medicines and doctors must keep in mind that a right person needs right medicine, he said.

Dr. Naghman Bashir delivered a lecture on myths and challenges of inhalation devices and said the inhaler helps reducing the quantity of steroid the patient is given. In the form of tablet, a patient cannot be given less than 30 milligram of steroid and in routine, a patient is given 60mg of steroid but by using inhaler, the quantity of steroid may be reduced to one mg that has the same effect (equal to 60mg) as it directly targets lungs.

He spoke in detail on use of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) and Powder Dose Inhaler and said inhalers are the best treatment option for obstructive airway problems. Dr. Ajmal delivered a lecture on Allergic Rhinitis. He said allergy cannot be cured but it can be controlled by avoiding allergens and using medicines.