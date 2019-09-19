OGDCL discovers crude oil, gas in Kohat

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Venture of Chanda D&PL comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator with 72% shares, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 17.5% and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Private) Limited (ZPCL) with 10.5% shares have discovered crude oil and gas from its development well 5, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This is the first discovery of crude oil and gas from “Wargal Formation” in Chanda Oil Field.

The structure of Chanda well 5 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 5440 meters. The well has been tested 76 barrels Per Day (BPD) crude oil and 0.512 Million Standard Cube Feet Per Day (MMSCFD) of gas through choke size 32/64” at well head flowing pressure 89-149 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) from Wargal Formation (Exploratory Target).

It has opened a new avenue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area for exploration of deeper prospects for other E&P companies operating in the area. The discovery of oil and gas at deeper prospects would certainly add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL and of the country.