Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

GP funds embezzlement: 30 govt, bank officials jailed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday sent 30 people, including female officers from education, treasury departments and local bank officers to jail in a corruption case in Larkana on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Judge, Larkana, Abdul Karim Ansari, passed the judgment for embezzling millions of rupees by fraudulently drawing money from GP funds through fake accounts with the connivance of local bank officials and treasury officers.

The convicted officials included Shamim Mahar, Ghazal Thahim, Abdul Jabbar Dayo, Akhtar Hussain, Abdul Shakoor Banglani, Abdul Majeed Bhatti, Gul Hassan Unnar, Paryal Sheikh, Fida Hussain Jamali, Waqar Soomro and Abdul Baqi Sheikh.

