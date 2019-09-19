PTM MNAs Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir granted bail

BANNU: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bannu bench on Wednesday accepted the bail pleas of lawmakers Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar in the Kharqamar attack case.Justice Nasir Mehmood, who heard the bail applications of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir in Bannu, asked the MNAs to report to police once a month. They will be released after legal formalities are completed. The MNAs have been asked to provide surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

“The bench has given us conditional bail,” said Abdul Latif Afridi, the lawyer representing the MNAs, adding that the Anti-Terrorism Law allows a judge to impose certain conditions on admission to bail.

“The judge gave a verbal order and we are waiting for the written one,” Latif Afridi said. The two MNAs, who are leaders of the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), were initially charged in an FIR registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station Bannu on May 26 after a clash between the PTM members and Army personnel near the Kharqamar check post in North Waziristan which had resulted in the deaths of 13 persons and injuries to several others.

Separately they were charged in the instant case registered on June 7 at the CTD Police Station Bannu after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a road in Doga Macha, North Waziristan, when an Army convoy was passing through the area. The blast had left four Army officials martyred.