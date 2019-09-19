Pakistan refuses Modi to fly across its airspace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan refused a request from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cross its airspace on a flight to the United States, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, as tensions between the two nations ran high over the disputed region of Kashmir.

The India request asked Pakistan to grant permission of using its airspace on September 20 as Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Islamabad had told the Indian High Commission itwas turning down India’s request for Modi to fly across the country on Friday . “Keeping in view the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir we have decided that we will not allow the Indian prime minister,” Qureshi said in a video released by the foreign ministry.