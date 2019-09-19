Rush hour

A few weeks ago when the Islamabad Traffic Police started restricting travel of heavy traffic on Islamabad roads, it was a major relief for those of us who have to use the Islamabad Highway to get to work in the mornings and return back in the evenings. Our travel time was greatly reduced and one did not feel stressed up.

However, it seems that a few of truck drivers are impatient and insist on travelling on the highway during the rush hours. This is not only unfair to those truck drivers who are following the law but it also disturbs and delays people trying to get to work or get back to home. The Islamabad Traffic Police is requested to ensure that no trucks are allowed on the highway during the rush hours.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad