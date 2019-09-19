close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 19, 2019

Rush hour

Newspost

 
September 19, 2019

A few weeks ago when the Islamabad Traffic Police started restricting travel of heavy traffic on Islamabad roads, it was a major relief for those of us who have to use the Islamabad Highway to get to work in the mornings and return back in the evenings. Our travel time was greatly reduced and one did not feel stressed up.

However, it seems that a few of truck drivers are impatient and insist on travelling on the highway during the rush hours. This is not only unfair to those truck drivers who are following the law but it also disturbs and delays people trying to get to work or get back to home. The Islamabad Traffic Police is requested to ensure that no trucks are allowed on the highway during the rush hours.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost