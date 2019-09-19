Sidra, Nashra guide PCB Blasters to second consecutive win

KARACHI: Sidra Ameen scored a patient 89-ball 44, which included five fours, and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets as PCB Blasters defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in their second match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground in Lahore on Wednesday.

Chasing 163, PCB Dynamites were bowled out for 155 in the 50th over. Kainat Imtiaz hit a 105-ball 56 with seven fours, while captain Nida Dar was the other notable run-getter for the losing team with a 32-ball 33, which included three fours and two sixes. For PCB Blasters, Nashra and Aliya Riaz took two wickets apiece, conceding 25 and 46 runs respectively.

Earlier, PCB Blasters posted 162 for eight in the allotted 50 overs. Sana Mir was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. With this victory, PCB Blasters registered their second win on the trot after beating PCB Challengers by one wicket on Tuesday.