PTI MPAs show satisfaction over NICVD’s performance

During their visit to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians showed satisfaction over the standards of treatment at the health facility.

A PTI-delegation led by Sindh Assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi visited the NICVD and meet various officers and staff. PTI lawmakers Dr Imran Shah and Dr Sanjay Gangwani accompanied him.

After the meeting with the officers and staff, Naqvi said that the situation in the government hospitals of the province was regrettable, but the NICVD had been providing quality heart healthcare services.

“After the 18th Amendment, hospitals are the sole responsibility of the provincial government. The Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi keep presenting three hospitals as their achievements. However, the healthcare services at the NICVD and the National Institute of Pediatrics was relatively better,” Naqvi said.

The PTI leader said the financial details of the hospital had not been provided and had received several complaints regarding financial irregularities. “I will continue to visit hospitals in the future.”

He said that there was a shortage of medicines in the hospitals of the province. The incidence of seizures was increasing steadily; the government's attention had been drawn to the problem and the shortage of vaccines many times, but to no avail.

Shah and Gangwani visited the hospital’s ICU, men ward, women ward, special ward for children and emergency ward.

Shah said that the hospital was providing international quality health services. The doctors and medical staff were performing their duties properly and the performance was commendable.