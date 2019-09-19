The dark side

If there is a single thing that the 21st century made crystal clear to the world it is the power and influence of social media. But you must have observed many unethical activities on social media platforms such as data hacking, racism, discrimination and other cybercrimes.

According to a study, online bullying affects 51 percent of 12 to 15 year olds. In 2018, US Congressman McKinley claimed that there are 35,000 online pharmacies operating on Facebook which sell drugs without any prescription.

Although there are many benefits of social media if we use it correctly, there are also quite a number of unethical activities that are negatively affecting our society and which need to be addressed and regulated.

Javeria Amin

Karach