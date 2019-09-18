close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Military exercise TSENTR 2019 begins in Russia

ISLAMABAD: A weeklong multinational military exercise TSENTR Centre 2019 within the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has started at Donguz, Russia.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), apart from host Russia, military contingents from all SCO member states, including Pakistan, are taking part in this international exercise.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials of all the participating countries.

The exercise centre aims at evolving drills of the participating armies in the fight against international terrorism ensuring security and stability in the region.

