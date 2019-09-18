close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 18, 2019

Kainat, Aliya guide PCB Blasters to victory

Sports

 
September 18, 2019

LAHORE: Kainat Hafeez scored a fine half-century and Aliya Riaz took three wickets as PCB Blasters defeated PCB Challengers by one wicket in the opening match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana on Tuesday, says a press release.

Kainat hit a 92-ball 82 with 11 fours and a six to help PCB Blasters chase down the target of 191 runs set by PCB Challengers. Ramin Shamim scored an unbeaten 20 runs from 49 balls and contributed 13 runs partnership for the tenth wicket with Nashra Sandhu.

Earlier, PCB Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first. In their allotted 50 overs, they scored 190-8. Bismah Maroof top-scored with 55-ball 33 that included four fours. Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowler for PCB Blasters with three wickets.

The second match of the tournament will take place today (Wednesday) between PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites at the same venue.

Scores in brief: PCB Challengers 190-8, 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 33, Iram Javed 32; Aliya Riaz 3-41). PCB Blasters 191-9, 47.4 overs (Kainat Hafeez 82; Sadia Iqbal 3-27, Hafsa Amjad 2-30, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-36).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports