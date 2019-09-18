Israel votes on Netanyahu’s political survival

JERUSALEM: Israel voted in its second election in five months that will decide whether to extend PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s term as the country’s longest-serving prime minister despite corruption allegations against him.

The stakes could not be much higher for the 69-year-old right-wing leader who, as in April polls, faces a strong challenge from ex-military chief Benny Gantz and his centrist Blue and White alliance. Netanyahu voted in Jerusalem alongside his wife Sara and said he expected a close election, urging Israelis to turn out in large numbers. “President (Donald) Trump said yesterday that the elections will be tight,” Netanyahu said in reference to Monday’s comments calling the polls “50/50” by the US leader, who has been a strong supporter of the premier. “I can guarantee you this morning that they are very tight. Gantz voted in his hometown of Rosh Haayin near Tel Aviv and called on the country to reject corruption and “extremism”. “We want new hope. We are voting today for change,” Gantz said after voting with his wife Revital. “We will succeed in bringing hope. We will succeed in bringing change, without corruption and without extremism, all together.