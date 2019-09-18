Abdullah, Amaad clinch National Jr Squash titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) and M Amaad (PAF) won their respective categories titles in the National Junior Squash Championship at the Mushaf Complex Tuesday.
In under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) got better of Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7. Final lasted for 32 minutes while Amaad completely dominated the under-15 final beating Humam Ahmad in just 19 minutes 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.Both winners are considered as the future prospects for the country.
Results: Under-13 category: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7. Under-15 category: M Amaad (PAF) bt Humam Ahmed (PAF) 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.
