Abdullah, Amaad clinch National Jr Squash titles

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) and M Amaad (PAF) won their respective categories titles in the National Junior Squash Championship at the Mushaf Complex Tuesday.

In under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) got better of Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7. Final lasted for 32 minutes while Amaad completely dominated the under-15 final beating Humam Ahmad in just 19 minutes 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.Both winners are considered as the future prospects for the country.

