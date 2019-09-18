close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

Abdullah, Amaad clinch National Jr Squash titles

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) and M Amaad (PAF) won their respective categories titles in the National Junior Squash Championship at the Mushaf Complex Tuesday.

In under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) got better of Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7. Final lasted for 32 minutes while Amaad completely dominated the under-15 final beating Humam Ahmad in just 19 minutes 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.Both winners are considered as the future prospects for the country.

Results: Under-13 category: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7. Under-15 category: M Amaad (PAF) bt Humam Ahmed (PAF) 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports