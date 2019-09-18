close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

Balochistan manage draw against Sindh

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

KARACHI: Balochistan held Sindh to a draw in their four-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Championship match at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In response to Sindh’s 473-5 declared, Balochistan finished at 355-9 after resuming at 191-3. In 75 overs on the final day, the visitors added 164 for the loss of six wickets. Opener Imam-ul-Haq, who started at 111, became one of the three victims of his Test team-mate Asad Shafiq after scoring 152. He struck 18 fours. Asad also added the scalp of Asif Zakir to his yesterday’s wicket of Hussain Talat (13) with his off-spinners to finish with 3-85. Kashif Bhatti got 3-115. Lower order batsman Khurram Shehzad hammered 68-ball 44 not out. Sindh collected five points for a drawn match, three points for scoring more than 300 but less than 350 runs in 110 overs and one point for taking four wickets inside 110 overs. Balochistan picked five points for a drawn match, one for scoring more than 200 runs in 110 overs and one for taking three wickets inside 110 overs.

Brief scores: Sindh 473-5 dec in 169.5 overs (Abid Ali 249*, Khurram Manzoor 105, Sarfraz Ahmed 44*, Asad Shafiq 37,Yasir Shah 3-127) Balochistan 355-9 in 173 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 152, Khurram Shahzad 44*,Bismillah Khan 26, Haris Sohail 24, Yasir Shah 22, Azeem Ghumman 21, Asad Shafiq 3-85, Kashif Bhatti 3-115) Result: Match drawn.

