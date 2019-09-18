Three out of four missing kids found dead in Chunian

KASUR: The remains of two and body of one child out of four children who went missing from the city 75 days ago have been found, police said Tuesday, confirming that all three were raped and brutally killed before being buried, Geo News reported. Kasur police said the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while

only the remains of other two were found. The remains will be sent for DNA testing. According to police, Imran, 12, of Rana Town, had gone missing on June 1, Ali Hasnain, 8, and Salman, 9, in August, and eight-year-old Faizan on September 16. Only Faizan’s complete body was recovered, whereas the bones of the remaining two were recovered from sand dunes in the Chunian Industrial Area.

Although only Faizan was identified since his complete body was recovered, the identities of the other two children would be confirmed after DNA test results. Till the filing of this report, Imran was still missing. On the other hand, Kasur DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani has vowed to arrest the criminals in the next three days.

In a statement, IGP Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) said there seemed to be similarities in the incidents of child abduction and murder. A special team - led by SP for investigation in Kasur, Quddus Baig - has been dispatched in this connection and the IGP has directed them to submit an initial report within six hours. Further, forensic teams have collected samples and evidence from various crime scenes. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report in this regard.