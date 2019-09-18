Ghee mills reopened in Bara after 15 years

BARA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan on Tuesday reopened the Bara Ghee Mills in Dogra area of Khyber district after 15 years.

The ghee mills remained closed during militancy. Speaking on the occasion, he said the militants had destroyed business centres, industrial units, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.

Former senator Ilyas Bilour, Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, former president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ghazanfar Bilour and others were present. “The government awarded annually Rs24 billion to erstwhile Fata but now it has allocated Rs100 billion,” he said, adding the government would work for 10 years in the social sector. The official hoped the Khyber district would become a hub of business activities as the Torkham border would be kept open round-the-clock for vehicles.

The official said the government was arranging Rs1.5 billion micro-finance schemes for the tribal district and it would provide interest-free loans to the people. “The government will set up industrial zones in tribal districts soon as the people could be provided jobs,” he stated. Later, the industrialists of Khyber district asked the chief secretary to help provide the gas facility to the industries.