‘UNSC must take notice of atrocities in IHK’

Islamabad: Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that UN Security Council must take notice of the atrocities and injustice in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). This is very significant to ensure that world peace does not suffer because of situation in Indian Held Kashmir.

While discussing global peace with a UN delegation led by Knut Ostby, UN resident coordinator for Pakistan on Tuesday, the interior minister said that world has transformed into a global village and assurance of providing justice is mandatory to maintain global peace.

IG Islamabad Aamir Zulifqar Khan also attended the meeting.

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan was recently declared as family station after almost 11 years ago. This status was taken back after the unfortunate bomb blasts in Marriott hotel of Islamabad that left the city shattered in September 2008.

“We are pretty much satisfied with the current security situation of Pakistan overall and Islamabad to be specific” said Knut Ostby while sharing his experience about the capital.

“I must appreciate the efforts of Islamabad Police and law enforcement agencies in restoration of peace in the city, it would not have been possible without their efforts” Ijaz Ahmad Shah added. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Aamir Zulifqar Khan said that Ijaz Shah can be termed as the architect of new policy of Police and has immensely improved the overall situation and environment of the city.

In response to the concern shown by UN representative over the issuance of NOC for far-flung areas in Pakistan, the interior minister said that policy to facilitate the process is underway and soon the Ministry of Interior will come up with a feasible solution to the matter. Promoting tourism and ensuring full security across the country are our main priorities, said the Minister.

The meeting concluded with a promise that the two will coordinate and collaborate for better working relations in future.