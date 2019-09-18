Khawaja brothers remand extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique by September 23, accused in Paragon Housing scam. Previously, the NAB had submitted its response on an application submitted by Khawaja brother’s counsel challenging the jurisdiction of the court. However, on Tuesday, the court extended judicial remand of both accused by September 23.

As per reference details, one Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

The NAB filed reference against Kh Saad Rafique, Kh Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. NAB stated in the reference that Saad Rafique, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, started a housing project namely Air Avenue, which was an illegal housing society.

Later, it was converted into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique, in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt, defrauded a large number of members of the housing society. Saad opened a company, Executive Builders, in his and his wife’s name, and later converted it into Paragon and withdrew a large sum of amount from the account of Executive Builders. The Khawaja brothers embezzled the funds of illegal housing society for personal gains, and collected heavy amounts despite clear directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) that the society was illegal. Moreover, Khawaja brothers wrongfully received Rs18.2 million from Paragon City in their accounts.