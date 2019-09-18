Minister orders early completion of hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed early completion of Mother & Childcare Hospital.

She said this while chairing a meeting with the officers of Communication & Works Department at Fataima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Tuesday. FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital MS Fayyaz Butt and faculty members were also present. The officers of C&W department informed the minister about the progress on the construction of state-of-the-art Mother & Childcare Hospital. The minister said that lives of thousands of patients could be saved by constructing state-of-the-art mother and childcare hospitals.

Revolutionary measures are being taken according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring the health care to the mother and child. She said that mortality rate of women during delivery was very high in Pakistan. All available resources are being utilised and special instructions have been issued to all the public sector hospitals of Punjab regarding mother and child health, the minister said.

bus stands: Punjab Transport Department has decided to convert public bus stands throughout the province from C-Class into B-Class for improving the conditions of public bus stands as well as to provide quality transport facilities to the people.

This was stated by Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khitchi while presiding over a department meeting at Civil Secretariat Tuesday. The matters regarding improving the condition of bus stands and provision of quality transport facilities to the people were reviewed in detail.

Jahanzeb Khan Khitchi directed transport department to take effective measures in this regard. He said that transport department was being set up on modern lines in order to provide modern, comfortable and respectable transport facilities to women, children and senior citizens.

WPA head: Punjab Women Protection Authority (WPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Chaddhar visited Punjab Institute of Mental Health. She met Naila Bibi of Hafizabad whose brothers had locked her up for the last 20 years for property and inquired about the details of the case. She directed the authorities concerned to provide the woman proper health facility to help her in leading a normal life.

Naila’s brothers had confined her to a small room. The neighbours brought her to Punjab Institute of Mental Health seeing her falling health.