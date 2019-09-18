Oman senior team coming for series against Pak juniors

KARACHI: Oman’s senior hockey team will visit Pakistan later this month to play five matches against Pakistan junior team in Lahore.

The team would reach here on September 29 and stay in Pakistan for one week, informed sources in the PHF told ‘The News’.

Lahore has become the hub of national hockey as Pakistan senior team’s training camp is going on in Lahore. The juniors’ training camp will also be held in Lahore. It will continue till the beginning of the series against Oman. PHF will name players for the training camp and the team management in a couple of days.

The PHF has started preparing the juniors for Asia Cup 2020. Trials to pick players for the training camp were held in Karachi and Lahore in recent days. PHF is also trying to have Malaysian junior team come over in October for a bilateral series.

Oman might also play a friendly match against Pakistan’s senior team. It may be recalled here that Oman stunned Pakistan senior team with a 4-4 draw three years back in Oman. The sources said that Oman’s head coach Olympian Tahir Zaman would accompany the team. Tahir, a former Pakistan captain, has been coaching Oman for the past few years.