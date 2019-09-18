close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

No gas

Newspost

 
I am a resident of Warsak Road, Peshawar. I write here regarding the fact that we have not had gas supply here for a very long time now. We have been living here since 10 years and there is no concept of gas facility from the very beginning. We rely on gas cylinders for our stoves.

The price of LPG is increasing with every passing day. I urge the government that this grand injustice with this provincial capital be tackled as soon as possible.

Shazma Khan

Peshawar

