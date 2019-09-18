TDAP, IBA organizes National Exporters Training Program

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized first series of National Exporters Training Program (NETP) at FPCCI Karachi in collaboration with IBA. The objective of this program was to share the trade knowledge in terms of available resources, international trends, TDAP’s facilitation initiatives for exporters, role and importance of export planning and execution, so as to equip our potential and new traders/manufacturers who are eager to export.

Mr. Riaz Ahmad Shaikh, Director General TDAP delivered opening remarks and briefed the participants about the role and facilitation provided by TDAP and emphasized the benefits of this series of programs for all the stake holders, covering all the big cities/commercial centres of the country.

Dr. Adil Nakhuda, Assistant Professor, Dr. Najam Assistant Professor from IBA Karachi presented four distinct modules that would help prospective exporters in converting an export inquiry into actual exports. More than 50 manufacturers, traders and new exporters attended the session. Few prominent Guest speakers from Leather Sector, export marketing and banking sector shared their experiences.

The program was concluded with the distribution of ‘Certificates of participation’ to all those who attended the program.****