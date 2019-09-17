Turkish journalists’ team briefed on LoC, Kashmir situation

RAWALPINDI: A group of Turkish journalists visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

As per details the delegation was briefed about Pakistan-India February standoff and situation along LoC and Working Boundary.

The delegation was also informed about human rights violations in under siege Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) including implications for regional peace.

The group is visiting Muzaffarabad today (Tuesday) and Chakothi on 18 September to interact with locals and civilian victims of Indian ceasefire violations, ISPR said.