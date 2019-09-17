PTI VP meets GB secretary information

ISLAMABAD: PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi held a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Secretary Information Akbar Hussain Akbar.

According to the details released by the PTI Central Media Department, Akbar met Kazmi at PTI’s Central Secretariat. The current political situation and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail. Gilgit-Baltistan Secretary Information Akbar Hussain gave a detailed briefing on the administrative issues faced by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

On this occasion, Kazmi said that Gilgit-Baltistan is a region which is rich in culture and natural resources. He added that PTI is gaining popularity and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message is becoming hugely popular among the masses of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kazmi also expressed his resolve that in the light of the PTI manifesto, economic and administrative efforts will be made for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and Insha Allah we will also form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan in the upcoming elections.