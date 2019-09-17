Trump to attend Modi’s rally in Houston

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Houston next week.

Quoting the White House, US media Sunday reported that President Trump will use the "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to "emphasise the strong ties between the people of the US and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.”

Modi also confirmed the attendance as he posted on Twitter, “The special gesture of President Trump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.”

The rally will take place on September 22 inside the NRG Stadium. More than 50,000 people have registered for the event, according to organizers of the rally. Modi will be in New York on September 27 to address the UNGA session.

The White House said Trump would travel the same day to Ohio to showcase an Australian-owned factory alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who will be on a state visit.