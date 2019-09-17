Inter-provincial forum set up for development of IT sector

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, an Inter-Provincial and Inter-Regional Forum has been formed for the development of IT sector and promotion of information technology in the country. In this regard, a meeting was held under Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Monday, says a press release. Shoaib Siddiqui said at the meeting that cooperation between the Federation and provinces was important to realise the vision of digital Pakistan. The meeting was attended by provincial IT secretaries besides Secretary IT AJK and representative from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Senior officers of Ministry of IT and heads of Universal Service Fund (USF), Ignite, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and NITB were also present in the meeting. The meeting emphasised the need of strong cooperation between federal and provincial governments for the development of IT sector and promotion of information technology in the country. The chair gave direction to increase IT export and create ease for IT companies. The meeting was also briefed about the projects of Universal Service Fund, Ignite and PSEB.