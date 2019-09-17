close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DR
Desk Report
September 17, 2019

Inter-provincial forum set up for development of IT sector

National

DR
Desk Report
September 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, an Inter-Provincial and Inter-Regional Forum has been formed for the development of IT sector and promotion of information technology in the country. In this regard, a meeting was held under Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Monday, says a press release. Shoaib Siddiqui said at the meeting that cooperation between the Federation and provinces was important to realise the vision of digital Pakistan. The meeting was attended by provincial IT secretaries besides Secretary IT AJK and representative from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Senior officers of Ministry of IT and heads of Universal Service Fund (USF), Ignite, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and NITB were also present in the meeting. The meeting emphasised the need of strong cooperation between federal and provincial governments for the development of IT sector and promotion of information technology in the country. The chair gave direction to increase IT export and create ease for IT companies. The meeting was also briefed about the projects of Universal Service Fund, Ignite and PSEB.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan