Arham, Ibrahim victorious as Rafum Jr Tennis begins

LAHORE: The Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2019 got underway here on Monday at the Punjab Tennis Academy courts Bagh-i-Jinnah.

In U-16 first round matches, Arham Khan beat Ryam Khan 8-3 in a well-contested match while Ibraheem Anjum outclassed Asnan Haseeb 8-5, Taimoor Ali beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-5 in a well-fought match, favourite Shaeel Durab from PLTA beat Arman Kamran 8-4 and Bilal Waheed beat Ali Shahik 8-6. In U-14 first round, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Bilal Gilani 8-3. The Under 12 & 10 marches will be played today (Tuesday).

Chief guest of the event on Monday was Nouman Malik of Rafum Group. He inaugurated the event along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik. Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik said that the PLTA has been working very hard to make this game popular across Punjab at grassroots level and because of that many players have registered in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship. He thanked Zahid Hussain, CEO Borjan, for taking keen interest in this game and for the promotion of this healthy activity in Punjab.