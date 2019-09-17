close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
Saeed Ahmed
September 17, 2019

RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Under the direction of the Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

Director MP&TE directed owners of two illegal housing schemes at Dhamiyal Road and Chakri Interchange to stop illegal advertisements and development. RDA under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 issued notices to the owners of above mentioned two illegal housing schemes.

Through notices, RDA warned to stop immediately the advertisement on electronic and print media, otherwise RDA would seal the site / booking offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi and First Information Report (FIR) would also be registered in relevant Police Station against the owners of the illegal housing schemes.

He said RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

