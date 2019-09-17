University rankings

According to Times Higher Education annual ranking of the world’s top 1,400 universities across 92 countries, 40 Iranian universities are listed among the top 1,000. From Pakistan, only Quaid-e-Azam University could make it among the top 500 universities.

For how long will we continue to churn out illiterates from our so-called universities with questionable standards?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad