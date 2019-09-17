close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

University rankings

Newspost

 
September 17, 2019

According to Times Higher Education annual ranking of the world’s top 1,400 universities across 92 countries, 40 Iranian universities are listed among the top 1,000. From Pakistan, only Quaid-e-Azam University could make it among the top 500 universities.

For how long will we continue to churn out illiterates from our so-called universities with questionable standards?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

More From Newspost