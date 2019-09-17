close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Gold prices rise Rs700/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs700/tola in the local market on Monday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices increased to Rs87,200/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also rose Rs600 to Rs74,760. In the international market, gold rates also increased $15 to $1,504/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

