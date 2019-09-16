Punjab Junior Tennis begins today

LAHORE: The RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 will roll into action from September 16 to 19 here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The players from across the Punjab will be in serious action to win the trophies in following categories that are Boys U-16 singles and doubles, Boys U-14, Boys / Girls U-12, Boys / Girls U-12 doubles, Boys / Girls U-10, Boys / Girls U-8 and Boys / Girls U-6

Tournament Director is Former Pakistan no 1 and Tamgha e Imtiaz winner Rashid Malik, who is also Davis cup captain. The season has started and PLTA has worked very hard to make this game popular all over Punjab at Nursery level and because of that many players have entered in RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship, he said. “I would like to personally thank to Zahid Hussain CEO Borjan PVT LTD for taking interest and promoting this healthy activity in Punjab,” he added. He further said that all final matches of the championship will be played on 19th of September at 4:00 PM at Punjab Tennis Academy.