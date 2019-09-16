PMA demands pensions, retirement dues for doctors

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Medical Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has asked the provincial government to address the issue of delay in pensions and retirement dues of doctors.

Pakistan Medical Association, KP chapter, President Dr Hussain Ahmad Haroon, through a letter to the chief secretary, has said that the PMA works for the betterment and rights of the patients as well as medical professionals.

It said that there was a delay of more than three and a half years and these highly qualified professionals were being humiliated in the offices for their hard-earned right. The letter asked the government to take note of a serious matter regarding the delay in the pensions of more than 30 senior professors who spent their lives for improvement of medical education and patient care. It warned of supporting these teachers’ agitation as they have reached the level of frustration where they are repeatedly denied their due right.