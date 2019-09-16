ANP stresses Afghan govt role in peace process

KARAK: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said that durable peace in Afghanistan was not possible without the participation of the Afghan government in the peace process.

He said this while talking to reporters after offering condolence with the family of Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek Alaf Jana Khattak at her residence here Sunday.

The Awami National Party leader said that the Afghan peace process would be successful only when all stakeholders were made part of the negotiation process.

The nationalist leader said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris and in the light of the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

He praised the services of late Alaf Jana Khattak and termed her an icon for the oppressed.

The Awami National Party leader said that she was a staunch worker and a true follower of Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek.