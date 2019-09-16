Power disruption due transmission line falls: Pesco

A spokesman for the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said that the power supply to various areas was disrupted on Sunday after a transmission line snapped and fell down near Urmar and Surizai.

Through a communication, he said the power transmission line from the Tarbela Power House to 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi gridstation suffered the damage.

The spokesman said alternative sources were being employed to ensure power supply to the affected areas. He said the situation will be normal soon.