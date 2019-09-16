close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Power disruption due transmission line falls: Pesco

Peshawar

 
A spokesman for the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said that the power supply to various areas was disrupted on Sunday after a transmission line snapped and fell down near Urmar and Surizai.

Through a communication, he said the power transmission line from the Tarbela Power House to 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi gridstation suffered the damage.

The spokesman said alternative sources were being employed to ensure power supply to the affected areas. He said the situation will be normal soon.

