Illegal shop demolished

Rawalpindi : The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)’s staff conducted operation against illegal/unauthorised land use and demolished under construction shop attached with Al-Farooq Hotel, Sherpao Colony near Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi.

Similarly, working on anti-dengue activities LU&BC Wing RDA’s staff also conducted operation against anti-dengue in Airport Housing Scheme and registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against owners of two illegal under construction buildings. LU&BC Wing RDA’s staff including Building Superintendent, Building Inspectors and others supervised the operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station. Illegal under construction shop was in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Director General (DG) RDA has directed LU&BC Wing RDA to take strict actions against encroachments, illegal/unau­thorised constructions, commercial activities and expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas without any fear and favour.